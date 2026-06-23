Deutsche Welle global conference opens with call to speak up for press freedom
Germany is in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 32 to 39 degrees Celsius each day.
Amid the sweltering weather, more than 1,000 media professionals from around the world have gathered in Bonn, the country’s former capital, for an international conference aimed at amplifying calls for media freedom and independent journalism worldwide.
German broadcaster Deutsche Welle is hosting the two-day international event. Titled ‘DW Global Media Forum 2026’ and held under the motto ‘Journalism out loud’, the conference began today, Tuesday.
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman has travelled to Bonn at the invitation of the organisers and will participate in discussions during the conference, which is being held at Germany’s former parliament building.
The conference has opened with a call to defend freedom of expression, uphold the courage to speak the truth and raise a stronger voice against attacks and threats to media freedom around the world. Various forums throughout the event will feature discussions and exchanges on journalism and the media.
At a time when free media and journalists’ rights are being curtailed globally, speaking ‘out loud’ in defence of the truth has become one of journalism’s greatest responsibilities. Reporting information that serves the public interest without fear, intimidation or external pressure is the major challenge now.
The conference will also address issues such as digital security risks, censorship and physical attacks that journalists increasingly face while carrying out their work worldwide.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deutsche Welle Director General Barbara Massing said independent journalism is facing serious challenges in the current global environment. Journalists are being persecuted in different ways across the world, she said, adding that ensuring media freedom requires guaranteeing journalists’ safety and actively working to defend press freedom.
Nathaniel Liminski, media minister of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, also addressed the event.
Deutsche Welle is highlighting the indispensable role of journalism at a time when truth and information are under pressure and efforts are being made to silence independent journalism and critical voices.
According to information published on the DW Global Media Forum website, more than 1,400 representatives from over 100 countries are attending the 19th edition of the conference.
More than 160 speakers will take part in over 50 sessions covering a wide range of media-related issues. They will challenge conventional thinking, build meaningful connections, simplify complex issues and amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard.
The programme includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, breakout sessions, workshops and networking opportunities. Organisers say the conference will provide insights needed to keep pace with current and future trends in journalism and the media industry.
The international conference is supported by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, Sparkasse Bonn’s Foundation for International Dialogue, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany’s Commissioner for Culture and the Media, and the City of Bonn.