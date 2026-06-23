Deutsche Welle global conference opens with call to speak up for press freedom

Germany is in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 32 to 39 degrees Celsius each day.

Amid the sweltering weather, more than 1,000 media professionals from around the world have gathered in Bonn, the country’s former capital, for an international conference aimed at amplifying calls for media freedom and independent journalism worldwide.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle is hosting the two-day international event. Titled ‘DW Global Media Forum 2026’ and held under the motto ‘Journalism out loud’, the conference began today, Tuesday.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman has travelled to Bonn at the invitation of the organisers and will participate in discussions during the conference, which is being held at Germany’s former parliament building.