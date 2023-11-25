BRTC bus torched in Abdullahpur

Miscreants set a double-decker bus of BRTC on fire at Abdullahbpur in the capital at around 7:00pm on Saturday.

An official of the fire service headquarters, Rozina Akhtar, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Uttara east thana inspector (investigation) Rakibu Haque said miscreants set a double decker bus of BRTC on fire at Abdullahbpur. The bus driver and others put out the flame. Three seats of the bus were gutted.

The police official said they are trying to locate those who set the bus on fire. An analysis is being carried out examining the CCTV footage collected from near the incident, he added.