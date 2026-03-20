Rajshahi’s Ismail in BBC’s MasterChef semi-final
Ismail Hossain, originally from Rajshahi, began his culinary journey in London working as a kitchen porter in a bustling restaurant. Day after day, he stood for long hours in the hectic kitchen, honing his skills. Today, he has reached the semi-finals of BBC’s acclaimed professional cooking competition, MasterChef: The Professionals.
On this international stage, Ismail has captivated the judges by showcasing the rich flavours and diversity of traditional Bangladeshi cuisine.
His preparation of halim and beef bhuna has earned particular praise, sparking widespread discussion among food enthusiasts. Reaching the semi-finals after advancing through the preliminary rounds is being hailed as a significant achievement for Bangladeshi chefs.
The 33-year-old currently resides in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, with his wife and child, and works professionally as a chef.
Over the past 17 years, he has worked in at least 12 different restaurants across London. He is now the head chef at St John’s Tavern in Archway.
Ismail first arrived in the UK on a student visa in September 2009 for higher education. Alongside his studies, he began part-time work in a Spanish restaurant in Central London, starting at the very bottom as a kitchen porter.
During this period, he developed essential skills in kitchen discipline, speed, and ingredient management. Progressing through various roles in multiple restaurants, he ultimately became a head chef.
Reflecting on the challenges he faced as a student, Ismail explained that his income was initially limited, which he had to stretch to cover both his studies and support his family back in Bangladesh. Financial constraints also prevented him from pursuing formal culinary education. Instead, he independently studied cooking from books and libraries and even worked without pay alongside colleagues to gain experience. Later, a sponsoring organisation enabled him to complete a Level 2 Advanced Chef course, followed by a Level 3 Food Safety and Hygiene course, qualifying him to work as a supervisor.
The middle child of two brothers and a sister, Ismail grew up in Rajshahi and studied at Rajshahi City College.
He told Prothom Alo, “When people see someone achieve something, they only notice the result, not the hard work behind it. Reaching the semi-finals of BBC MasterChef has required immense effort. Surviving the strict UK immigration system was a major challenge. Many who came with me ended up moving to other European countries, but I remained focused on my goal.”
MasterChef: The Professionals is one of the world’s most prestigious cooking competitions, now in its 18th series. Ismail revealed that he has dreamt of participating in the show since he began working in restaurants.
“My wife encouraged and supported me to apply for this competition. Competing against 32 of the UK’s most experienced chefs, I reached the semi-finals. On this international stage, I wanted to highlight the cuisine of my country, which is why I chose to prepare halim and beef bhuna,” he said.