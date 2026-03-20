Rajshahi’s Ismail in BBC’s MasterChef semi-final

Ismail Hossain, originally from Rajshahi, began his culinary journey in London working as a kitchen porter in a bustling restaurant. Day after day, he stood for long hours in the hectic kitchen, honing his skills. Today, he has reached the semi-finals of BBC’s acclaimed professional cooking competition, MasterChef: The Professionals.

On this international stage, Ismail has captivated the judges by showcasing the rich flavours and diversity of traditional Bangladeshi cuisine.