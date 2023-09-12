Police 'beat up' pro-BNP lawyers in Dhaka judge court area

The police have allegedly beaten up BNP-leaning lawyers in the Dhaka judge court area, leaving 20 to 30 lawyers injured.
The incident took place around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The injured lawyers received first aid at the Dhaka bar association office.
Talking to Prothom Alo, Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the lawyers, under the banner of United Lawyers Front, brought out a procession and attempted to block the adjacent main road.
The policemen repeatedly requested them to hold a rally on the court premises, but they did not pay heed to the request, rather hurled brickbats in return, the OC claimed, adding it forced the cops to chase them in self defense.
OC Shahinur ruled out the allegation of charging batons on the lawyers. He, instead, claimed that four policemen received injuries in the attack carried out by the lawyers.
Lawyer Mahbubur Rahman Khan, who received injury in the incident, alleged that police beat them up mercilessly without any instigation. Around 30 lawyers, including him, sustained injuries in the attack.
Another lawyer, Humayun Kabir, told Prothom Alo that the lawyers gathered on the Dhaka Bar Association office premises in the morning to attend a pre scheduled programme of Dhaka Bar Association.
When they approached the main road at one stage, the police suddenly beat them up without any provocation.
Later, Jainul Abedin, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and vice chairman of BNP, visited the spot. He demanded a fair investigation and action against those involved in the attack on the BNP-leaning lawyers.