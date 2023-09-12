Police 'beat up' pro-BNP lawyers in Dhaka judge court area

The police have allegedly beaten up BNP-leaning lawyers in the Dhaka judge court area, leaving 20 to 30 lawyers injured.

The incident took place around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The injured lawyers received first aid at the Dhaka bar association office.

Talking to Prothom Alo, Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the lawyers, under the banner of United Lawyers Front, brought out a procession and attempted to block the adjacent main road.