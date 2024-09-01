Dr Yunus will present an outline on the reforms soon
The interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, is set to present an outline on reforms soon to be brought in state apparatus after holding dialogues with political parties.
"As part of ongoing view-exchanges, the chief adviser exchanged views with political parties today and talked about reforms (to be brought by the interim government) and the outline," says his special assistant Mahfuj Alam at a press briefing at foreign service academy in Dhaka on Saturday.
The chief adviser held a series of meetings with 35 political parties, including Jatiya Party, Gono Forum, Jasad (Ambia), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and six Islami parties, at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.
About the outcomes of the meetings, Mahfuj said the political leaders who joined meetings presented many reform proposals and "the chief adviser will present an outline on the reforms soon".
During the meetings, he said, some leaders suggested bringing reform in the country's constitution, while some proposed rewriting of the constitution. "The chief adviser assured them of taking their proposals into the account," he added.
The special assistant said the main goal of Dr Yunus is to build a greater national consensus aiming to make the success achieved by the student-led revolution a solid frame.
Replying to a question, he said the "transition of power" issue will be included in the reforms' outline.
Briefing reporters, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said a long-term reform should be brought so that the country's people get benefits from it.
"An opportunity has come to repair the state and this opportunity should be utilised," he quoted Dr Yunus as saying.
Mentioning that many reform proposals were placed during the meetings, Alam said the political parties demanded reform in education, separation of judiciary and withdrawal of cases filed against political leaders and workers and others.
He said Hefazat-e-Islam asked the interim government to investigate the killings of its men that took place at a rally in Shapla Chattar in 2013 and other protests.
The press secretary said the leaders also demanded probes into custodial tortures.
Many also want proportional representation in parliament but Prof Yunus sought a concrete proposal from them to this end, he said.
During the meeting, Alam said, the chief adviser wanted to know from the political parties how the state could be repaired. The chief adviser urged the parties to submit their written proposals, he added.
Responding to a question, he said no political leader talked about the timeframe of the next general elections but all agreed that a radical reform will be seen under the leadership of Dr Yunus.