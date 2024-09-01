Dr Yunus will present an outline on the reforms soon

The interim government’s chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, is set to present an outline on reforms soon to be brought in state apparatus after holding dialogues with political parties.

"As part of ongoing view-exchanges, the chief adviser exchanged views with political parties today and talked about reforms (to be brought by the interim government) and the outline," says his special assistant Mahfuj Alam at a press briefing at foreign service academy in Dhaka on Saturday.

The chief adviser held a series of meetings with 35 political parties, including Jatiya Party, Gono Forum, Jasad (Ambia), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and six Islami parties, at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.