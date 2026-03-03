147 flights cancelled so far, passengers suffer disruption

Flights are being cancelled due to emerging security risks, including the temporary closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries following the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran.

Visiting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at noon today, many Middle East-bound passengers were seen leaving the airport to return home.

Many others continued to wait inside the terminal. They said they had no clear information about when the cancelled flights would resume and were therefore waiting for updates.

A passenger named Dipu Chandra Shil from Moulvibazar was scheduled to travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates via Mumbai in India and Muscat in Oman on an Air India flight. He arrived at the airport early in the morning to catch his 11:45 am flight.