147 flights cancelled so far, passengers suffer disruption
Flights from Dhaka to various Middle Eastern destinations continue to be cancelled one after another. As of 1:00 pm today, Tuesday, 38 flights had been cancelled, said authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Since Saturday, a total of 147 flights have been cancelled.
Passengers travelling to the Middle East have been facing severe disruption as a result. Airport sources said flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates have been completely suspended. However, services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia remain in operation.
Flights are being cancelled due to emerging security risks, including the temporary closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries following the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran.
Visiting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at noon today, many Middle East-bound passengers were seen leaving the airport to return home.
Many others continued to wait inside the terminal. They said they had no clear information about when the cancelled flights would resume and were therefore waiting for updates.
A passenger named Dipu Chandra Shil from Moulvibazar was scheduled to travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates via Mumbai in India and Muscat in Oman on an Air India flight. He arrived at the airport early in the morning to catch his 11:45 am flight.
However, he was approached at the airport while collecting his boarding pass and was informed that he would not be able to travel.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dipu Chandra Shil said, "I bought my ticket from Moulvibazar Travels. Even last night they told me the flight would operate. But after arriving here, I was told I cannot go."
"They said the flight would not proceed to Muscat after India. They are saying it has been cancelled. So I am going back home," he added.
Another man named Rafiqul Islam from Narsingdi was seen waiting outside the second entrance gate of Terminal 1. He was scheduled to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, via Qatar on a Qatar Airways flight.
He arrived at the airport at 10:45 am but later learned that his flight had been cancelled and that he would not be able to travel.
Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that he works in furniture manufacturing at a company named MDCC in Riyadh. He had come to Bangladesh on 25 February. His visa remains valid until 17 March.
Rafiqul’s company had arranged a return ticket for him at the time of his departure. Following the cancellation, the company is now attempting to secure an alternative flight to Riyadh on his behalf. He is waiting at the airport for further arrangements.