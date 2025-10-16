UN’s Turk stresses accountability in disappearance cases, demands release of those arbitrarily detained

The press release said Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal submitted formal charges of crimes against humanity in two cases related to enforced disappearances and torture alleged to have occurred at the Task Force for Interrogation Cell and the Joint Interrogation Cell, respectively. The Tribunal also issued arrest warrants for mostly former, but also some serving, military officers, including a number of former Directors-General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence, as well as former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion.

On Saturday, Bangladesh’s army announced that it had detained over a dozen of its officers accused of serious crimes committed under the previous administration. It is crucial that the army promptly produces these detained officers to a competent civilian court, for fair and transparent criminal proceedings, the press release adds.

“I urge full respect for the most scrupulous standards of due process and fair trial, as guaranteed in international law. The protection of victims and witnesses in these sensitive and significant cases must be ensured,” Turk said.