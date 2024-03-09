5 lawyers arrested over clash during SCBA polls vote counting: DB

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five lawyers in a case filed at Shahbagh police station over the clash during votes counting of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election early Friday.

The arrestees are SC lawyers Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Tushar, Tariqul, Suman and Barrister Osman Chowdhury. They were arrested from different parts of the capital on Friday night.

DMP additional commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid revealed the information at the DB office at Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.