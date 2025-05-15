Drug use, extortion continue in Suhrawardy Udyan in broad daylight

At 1:30 pm on Wednesday, a middle-aged man was seen openly consuming drugs near the open stage of Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. The strong smell of drugs lingered in the air. Just a short distance away, several others were also seen engaging in drug use.

This took place less than 24 hours after Dhaka University student Shahriar Alam Samya was murdered inside the park on Tuesday night. Despite the killing, drug consumption continued unchecked. No law enforcement presence was visible.

Suhrawardy Udyan, one of the largest parks in the city, is frequented daily by people for walking, recreation, and gatherings. Due to its proximity to Dhaka University, many students also visit the park. However, the absence of security has turned this historic space into a hotspot for drug abuse. Drug sales and consumption take place openly within the premises.

The park is also plagued by extortion, with hundreds of makeshift shops set up throughout. Incidents of mugging are common. In recent years, several murders have occurred inside the park.