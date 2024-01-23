Only 9 gas wells drilled out of 21

Although the government laid emphasis on exploring gas and increasing production in a bid to overcome the crisis, the government agencies are lagging behind in implementing the plan.

Moreover, plans were also taken to drill new wells.

The energy and mineral resource division targeted to drill 46 wells in four years to increase gas extraction.

21 wells were supposed to be drilled in two years in 2022 and 2023. However, only 9 wells are drilled.

During the period, 280 million cubic feet of gas was supposed to be added to the national grid from the new wells. Only 25 million cubic feet of gas was added, which is only 9 per cent of the target.

While the scenario of drilling gas wells is so bad on land, the picture is worse offshore.

Sources at the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation- Petrobangla said there is no progress in exploring oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal despite the resolution of maritime boundary for over a decade.

Although the production sharing contract (PSC) over sharing gas after extraction has been approved in the cabinet six months ago, tender has not been called yet.