EC fully ready to hold 13th parliamentary elections in early February

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all necessary preparations to hold the 13th national parliamentary elections in the first half of February next year.

In an exclusive interview with the national news agency BSS, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said, “There is no barrier at this stage to holding the election. Our preparations are cent percent complete.”

“We are fully ready if the election is held in the first or second week of February,” he added.

He said, “According to the latest report, the imported (indelible) ink for voting has already arrived, which is a significant part of election preparations. Most of the essential works have been completed.”

Commenting on the current law and order situation, Abdur Rahmanel Masud said, “A peaceful and stable environment is essential not only for the election but also for the country’s overall development and stability.”