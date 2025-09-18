ICT hears Nahid Islam's testimony against Sheikh Hasina

Nahid, who also previously served as the Information and Broadcasting Minister, is one of the prosecution's most high-profile witnesses in the case. He is expected to be cross-examined later this afternoon.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam along with prosecutors Mizanul Islam and Gazi MH Tamim represented the state while Advocate Amir Hossain represented Sheikh Hasina and Kamal.

Advocate Zayed Bin Amzad stood for the detained former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

The tribunal formally framed charges against all three accused on 10 July and subsequently ordered the commencement of the trial.