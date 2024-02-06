EC declares election schedule for reserved women seats

The Election Commission (EC) has declared the election schedule for the 50 reserved women seats in parliament. The voting for the reserved women seats will be held on 14 March, according to the election schedule.

However, generally voting is not required for the reserved women seats as the parties or the alliances nominate one person for each of the seats allocated for them.

The election schedule was finalised during the EC meeting presided over by chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday. Later, EC secretary Jahangir Alam declared the schedule.