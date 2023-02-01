Govt raises hajj cost by Tk 161,000 this year

The cost for performing hajj under government management has increased by Tk 161,000 this year as it has been fixed at Tk 683,018 for each pilgrim, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the executive committee on hajj management with state minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters the minister said last year, the government announced two hajj packages for hajj—Package-1 at Tk 5,86,340 and package-2 at Tk 5,21,150--- but his year only one package has been announced.

The private hajj agencies will fix their packages in coordination with the government packages and it will be announced on Thursday, he said.