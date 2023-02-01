Govt raises hajj cost by Tk 161,000 this year

Under private management, the pilgrims paid minimum Tk 522,744 for performing hajj last year.
About the raising the hajj package cost, the minister said this year one Riyal is available at Tk 30 which was Tk 21 last year.
Faridul Haque said this year the government has fixed the plane fare at Tk 197,797 and the price has been increased due to global economic crisis.
Last year, the plane fare was Tk 140,000. Like the previous year, three airlines –Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia Airlines and National Airlines will carry the hajj pilgrims, he said.
Hajj-2023 will be held on 9th day of the month of Zilhaj (28 June) depending on moon sighting.
The government signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over hajj on 9 January.
According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 112,198 can go under private management.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent passengers while Saudia Airlines will carry 50 per cent passengers.
Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi government – paving the way for people over 65 to go for the pilgrimage.
According to the ‘Route to Mecca initiative’ deal, all hajj pilgrims will complete their pre-arrival immigration in Dhaka.
In case of Covid vulnerable situation, the Saudi authorities can take a decision about the number of the pilgrimage.
This year, 70 per cent Bangladeshi pilgrims will go through Jeddah Airport while the rest 30 per cent will go through Medina airport.
In 2019, a total of 127,198 pilgrims performed hajj from Bangladesh.