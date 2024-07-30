9 new High Court judges take oath

Nine new High Court judges took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Chief justice Obaidul Hassan administered the oaths of the nine judges, who previously served as additional justices, at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, said Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer of the Supreme Court.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed the judges to the HC Division of the Supreme Court.

The new judges are: justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury, justice Md Atabullah, justice Biswajit Debnath, justice Md Ali Reza, justice Md Bazlur Rahman, justice KM Emrul Kayesh, justice Fahmida Quader, justice Md Bashir Ullah, and justice AKM Rabiul Hassan.