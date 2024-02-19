94,000 hospitalised in a year after being bitten by animals

College student Al Fahad was returning to his home at East Shewrapara from his college at Mirpur. En route, he got chased and bitten by a stray dog near his house. BUET student Tasrifa Binte Farazi was attacked by a stray cat at Azimpur. Both received treatment at Infectious Diseases Hospital, Mohakhali. Physicians at the hospital said the number of victims of animal bites has increased in the recent past.

According to the information of Infectious Diseases Hospital authorities, a total of 94,380 people were treated in this hospital last year after being attacked by dogs, cats, mongooses, monkeys and jackals. The number of people receiving treatment in this hospital in the previous year was 89,928. Two-thirds of these patients were attacked by dogs. Then came the cat attack victim. The number of victims of attack by mongoose, monkey and jackal was much less.

People of Dhaka city and adjacent areas mainly receive treatment at this hospital. A total of 11,672 people came to receive treatment at the hospital in January.