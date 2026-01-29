Govt employees should not remain in service for more than 5 yrs: Chief adviser

Referring to the rapid pace of global change, Professor Yunus said that technological advancement is occurring so quickly that every institution and every policymaker is becoming irrelevant at an equally rapid rate.

However, individuals themselves are not changing. Therefore, those who have witnessed and understood these changes must be included.

He further stated that if individuals join the Ministry of Technology whose understanding of technology was formed 30 years ago, it is unrealistic to expect effective outcomes, as the world has changed entirely over three decades.

What they learned at that time remains all they possess today. This, he noted, is not their fault, as they did not have the opportunity to experience these changes.

Hence, those who are currently experiencing and understanding technological developments must be allowed to come forward. He said, policies must be continuously developed and implemented in line with people’s needs.