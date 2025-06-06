Elected govt absolutely necessary by 2025: CPB
The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has expressed disappointment over the timing of the next election announced in the speech by Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government.
The party’s General Secretary, Ruhin Hossain Prince, said, “We do not understand why he (the Chief Adviser) wants to push the election to April.”
Ruhin Hossain shared this reaction with Prothom Alo on Friday evening, shortly after the Chief Adviser’s address to the nation.
In his speech, Professor Muhammad Yunus stated that the next national parliamentary election will be held on any day in the first half of April next year.
Regarding the matter, Ruhin Hossain Prince said, “The expectations of the people and most political parties have not been reflected. We have made it clear that an elected government is absolutely necessary by 2025.”
The CPB General Secretary added, “The way this interim government is conducting its activities, the more delayed the election is, the more severe the crisis will become in the lives of ordinary people. Incidents like those occurring at the Chattogram port and elsewhere will not serve the interests of the country but rather those of foreign powers. Therefore, we believe it is essential to hold the election within this year. I hope the Chief Adviser will instruct the Election Commission to arrange the election within this year.”
He also mentioned that the CPB’s final response to Professor Muhammad Yunus’s speech will be determined after discussions with allied parties, movements, and democratic forces.