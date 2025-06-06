Elected govt absolutely necessary by 2025: CPB

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has expressed disappointment over the timing of the next election announced in the speech by Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government.

The party’s General Secretary, Ruhin Hossain Prince, said, “We do not understand why he (the Chief Adviser) wants to push the election to April.”

Ruhin Hossain shared this reaction with Prothom Alo on Friday evening, shortly after the Chief Adviser’s address to the nation.

In his speech, Professor Muhammad Yunus stated that the next national parliamentary election will be held on any day in the first half of April next year.

Regarding the matter, Ruhin Hossain Prince said, “The expectations of the people and most political parties have not been reflected. We have made it clear that an elected government is absolutely necessary by 2025.”