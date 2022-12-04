12-kg LPG cylinder price increases by Tk 46

The government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) again at a retail level. The price of each 12-kilogram cylinder of LPG has been increased by Tk 46 to Tk 1,297.

The price would be effective from 6:00pm Sunday, said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) at an online press briefing on Sunday.

Earlier last month, the price of each cylinder of LPG was increased by Tk 51.