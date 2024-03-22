Malaysian labour market set to be closed again due to syndication

The Malaysian government is not approving any new application for the recruitment of foreign workers, sources at the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry have said.

Those who have already got approval have to submit applications for visa by 31 March. And those who have received a visa or will get have to enter Malaysia by 31 May.

However, expatriates welfare and overseas employment state minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said there will be no problem to send workers to Malaysia. "We have a good relations with Malaysia."

The Malaysian labour market opened after four years of suspension. However, the responsibility of recruitment of workers was given to the old syndicate. Thousands of migrants have been cheated after arrival in Malaysia. Finding no jobs months after months, they are now leading an inhuman life. On the contrary, the syndicate, which controls the labour market, has embezzled huge amounts of money.

The Malaysian labour market was closed in September 2018 on allegations that a syndicate of 10 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies indulged in corruption. After negotiation for long, the labour market was opened in August 2022. A movement was launched to open for all recruiting agencies for the recruitment, but to no avail. In the beginning 25 recruiting agencies were allowed to send workers and later the number was increased to 100. For assistance of this syndicate, there is a syndicate of private agencies in Malaysia.