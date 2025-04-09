CA calls for global investment in Bangladesh
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the global investors to come up with their business in Bangladesh to change the world.
“Bangladesh is a country of crazy ideas to change the world... Bangladesh makes it happen,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025 at Hotel Intercontinental here.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised the summit.
Oscar Garcia from Spain, Rosy Winterton from the United Kingdom and Nasim Manzur from Bangladesh also spoke on the occasion.
BIDA executive chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun presented the business and investment potential of Bangladesh.
Lutfey Siddiqi, chief adviser’s special envoy on international affairs, moderated the event.
The four-day summit began on 7 April showcasing the country’s evolving investment opportunities and economic reforms.
The summit is being held to showcase Bangladesh’s investment potential, highlight the economic reforms following the July revolution, and create long-term investment pipelines for sustainable economic growth.
Investors from around the world, top business executives and policymakers were present.