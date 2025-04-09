CA calls for global investment in Bangladesh

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the global investors to come up with their business in Bangladesh to change the world.

“Bangladesh is a country of crazy ideas to change the world... Bangladesh makes it happen,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of Bangladesh Investment Summit-2025 at Hotel Intercontinental here.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised the summit.

Oscar Garcia from Spain, Rosy Winterton from the United Kingdom and Nasim Manzur from Bangladesh also spoke on the occasion.