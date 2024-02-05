Myanmar made contact about taking back their 95 border guards: Foreign minister

At least 95 BGP members crossed the border and entered Bangladesh Sunday to defend them as a fierce fight is going on with the armed insurgent group, Arakan Army.

“We have continuous communication with Myanmar. The Myanmar state minister for foreign affairs communicated with our ambassador this morning. They will take back their border guard members. Now we have been discussing the mode of transport, whether planes or boats would be used to take them back,” said the minister.

Hasan Mahmud also informed the media that earlier several BGP members entered India too. They were sent back from India by planes.