Durga Puja: Maha Saptami today

The Hindu community of Bangladesh is celebrating Maha Saptami today on 17 October, the second day of the six-day Sharodiyo Durgotsab, as the tithi (lunar day) of Maha Saptami spans two days this year.

The extended observance of Maha Saptami will continue tomorrow.

The day began with the Nabapatrika ritual, in which nine plants representing different forms of Goddess Durga are ceremonially bathed and worshipped. Devotees are also offering anjali after the Saptami puja at temples across the country.

Earlier, Maha Shashthi, the first day of Durga Puja, was celebrated on Friday with Bodhan, the ceremonial awakening and invocation of Goddess Durga, marking the formal commencement of the festivities.