CID seizes Salman F Rahman’s property worth Tk 2.50b

The Financial Crime Unit of the CID has seized property worth approximately Tk 2.50 billion belonging to Salman F Rahman, vice-chairman of the Beximco Group, and individuals and organisations linked to his interests.

The action is part of an investigation into allegations of money laundering through trade-based methods.

According to CID sources, Salman F Rahman, through two companies—Apollo Apparels Limited and Kanchpur Apparels Limited—exported goods valued at $2,60,14,984 to RR Global Trading FZE, a company owned by his son, Ahmed Shahriar Rahman, located in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

These exports, conducted through 21 letters of credit (LCs) and sales contracts between 2020 and 2024, are alleged to have been part of a money-laundering scheme.