CID seizes Salman F Rahman’s property worth Tk 2.50b
The Financial Crime Unit of the CID has seized property worth approximately Tk 2.50 billion belonging to Salman F Rahman, vice-chairman of the Beximco Group, and individuals and organisations linked to his interests.
The action is part of an investigation into allegations of money laundering through trade-based methods.
According to CID sources, Salman F Rahman, through two companies—Apollo Apparels Limited and Kanchpur Apparels Limited—exported goods valued at $2,60,14,984 to RR Global Trading FZE, a company owned by his son, Ahmed Shahriar Rahman, located in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
These exports, conducted through 21 letters of credit (LCs) and sales contracts between 2020 and 2024, are alleged to have been part of a money-laundering scheme.
Under court orders, CID seized several properties in connection with the case, including approximately 2000 decimals of land and structures in the Dohar area of Dhaka district. Additional assets seized include a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan 2, registered under Ahmed Shahriar Rahman, who is a named accused in the case, and a duplex flat on Road No. 68/A, Gulshan.
The total market value of the seized properties has been estimated at Tk 2.50 billion.
It is noteworthy that the CID has filed 17 cases against Salman F Rahman and his associates for laundering $83 million through trade-based money laundering across multiple countries. The investigation is ongoing.