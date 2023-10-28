Iconic Bangabandhu Tunnel: All you need to know

Initial work on a tunnel project to build ‘One City, Two Towns’ on the model of Shanghai city of China, on both banks of the Karnaphuli River in port city Chittagong, began as early as 2017.

This project is jointly funded by the governments of Bangladesh and China (G2G). Though initially estimated to cost some Tk 84 billion, over time that has ballooned to Tk 106.98 billion. Bangladesh government provided Tk 46.19 billion, while the China Exim Bank contributed over Tk 60 billion to support the project.

The project aims to replicate a 'One City Two Towns' concept, similar to Shanghai in China, on both sides of the Karnaphuli River.

The main tunnel has a length of 3.32 kilometres, with each of the two four-lane tubes measuring 2.45 kilometres.

Additionally, there will be a 5.35 km link road at both the west and east ends of the main tunnel, along with a 727-metre-long flyover at the Anwara end.