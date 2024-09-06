National Anthem sung nationwide at a time

He made the demand claiming that the current national anthem contradicts the sovereign existence of Bangladesh.

Azmi raised questions about the legality of the constitution as well.

This created a countrywide discussion and criticism.

In this context, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi organised the programme. All the district chapters of Udichi sang the national anthem simultaneously.

In his opening statement, Udichi central sangsad president professor Badiur Rahman said the forces that lost in 1971 are conspiring in the name of proposing changing the national anthem. If this proposal could be made acceptable, they would come forth to implement many other proposals which would be a threat to the independence and sovereignty.