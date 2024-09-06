National Anthem sung nationwide at a time
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi organised a programme of singing the national anthem at a time across the country Friday. They also hoisted the national flag and sang other country songs.
The programme was organised Friday morning protesting at a recent discussion of changing the national anthem.
Udichi Shilpigoshthi organised the programme at the opposite side of National Press Club in the capital. Passers-by also sang the national anthem along with them.
Artistes from several other organisations also joined the programme along with Udichi.
Abdullahil Aman Azmi, a former Brigadier and son of former Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ghulam Azam, called for changing the national anthem from a media conference on 3 September.
He made the demand claiming that the current national anthem contradicts the sovereign existence of Bangladesh.
Azmi raised questions about the legality of the constitution as well.
This created a countrywide discussion and criticism.
In this context, Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi organised the programme. All the district chapters of Udichi sang the national anthem simultaneously.
In his opening statement, Udichi central sangsad president professor Badiur Rahman said the forces that lost in 1971 are conspiring in the name of proposing changing the national anthem. If this proposal could be made acceptable, they would come forth to implement many other proposals which would be a threat to the independence and sovereignty.
The speakers at the programme said Udichi will go on protesting any conspiracy to demolish independence.
They also said they will hate the people who would conspire against the national flag and national anthem.
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi general secretary Amit Ranjan Dey moderated the programme.