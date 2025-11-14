Women must be included in development process: Army Chief
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Friday said that the country cannot progress if women, who make up half of the total population, are left out of the development process.
He made the remarks while addressing the opening session of a three-day first reunion of former cadets at Joypurhat Girls’ Cadet College, where he attended as the chief guest in the morning.
Emphasising honesty, ethics and discipline, the Army Chief said, “Our dream is to produce capable cadets. We want female leadership and women’s empowerment. Fifty per cent of this country is women; excluding them while planning development would be wrong. That’s why women must be trained and empowered with proper skills.”
Addressing the new cadets, General Waker-Uz-Zaman urged them to follow the path of their predecessors and continue contributing to the nation.
He also wished success to all cadets and ex-cadets participating in the reunion and encouraged them to dedicate themselves to serving the country.
College Principal Ariful Haque and AJEC President Mousumi Shikha also spoke at the event.
Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner Afroza Akter Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abdul Wahab and teachers were present.