No scope to revoke cases filed under DSA, no question of compensation: Minister

Law minister Anisul Huq said there is no scope to revoke the cases filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) and no question of compensation to the victims of the act.

The minister said this while replying to a tabled question by Gono Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan in the parliament session on Thursday. The question was tabled at the beginning of the session presided by deputy speaker Shamsul Haque.

The parliament on Wednesday passed Cyber Security Act replacing it with the controversial DSA.