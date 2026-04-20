Nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign begins, who will get it

The government today, Monday launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign across the country to curb the ongoing measles outbreak.

Under the programme, the government has set a target to vaccinate around 180 million (1.8 crore) children aged between six and 59 months.

Vaccination is being carried out daily from 8:00 am at all permanent and temporary vaccination centres, except holidays, Hasanul Mahmud, assistant director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, told BSS.