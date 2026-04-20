Nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign begins, who will get it
The government today, Monday launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign across the country to curb the ongoing measles outbreak.
Under the programme, the government has set a target to vaccinate around 180 million (1.8 crore) children aged between six and 59 months.
Vaccination is being carried out daily from 8:00 am at all permanent and temporary vaccination centres, except holidays, Hasanul Mahmud, assistant director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, told BSS.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain inaugurated the campaign at Little Angel Seminary at Zinda Park in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila this morning.
Besides, local government and private institutions in every district, upazila, municipality and city corporation arranged inaugural events under their own arrangements, with the participation of local representatives and distinguished persons.
Hasanul Mahmud said nearly 180 million (1.8 crore) children across all areas, including 30 upazilas in 18 districts and four city corporations, will be brought under the programme.
He said the first phase of the campaign, launched on 5 April in 30 upazilas, will continue until 25 April, while the second phase, which began on 12 April in four major city corporations - Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Barishal and Mymensingh - will run until 12 May.
The nationwide special campaign that began today will continue until 12 May in areas outside city corporations and until 20 May in city corporation areas.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services has advised that children suffering from fever or illness should not be vaccinated immediately and should receive the vaccine after recovery. It also recommended maintaining a minimum interval of four weeks between doses.