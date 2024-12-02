28 ways of corruption during 15 years of Awami League regime

The previous Awami League government’s development narrative was hailed not only in Bangladesh but also gained appreciation abroad. But the white paper on economy thinks that the AL government established a ‘kleptorcatic rule’ to siphon off money through various means of corruption. The committee has revealed at least 28 such ways of corruption under the veil of the development narrative.

A total of USD 234 billion or approximately Tk 28 trillion was siphoned off aboard during the tenures of the Awami League governments between 2009 and 2023, thus, an average of Tk 1.80 trillion was laundered annually, finds the committee headed by economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya.

The committee handed over its final report to interim government’s chief adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus on Sunday.

“The hallmark of the economic legacy left to the current government had been wide-ranging and deep-rooted manifestations of corruption, particularly concerning the management of public resources,” the report noted.