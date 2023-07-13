Tourist visa applicants can take passports back from IVAC after submission of application

Tourist visa applicants from Bangladesh will now have the option to take their passports back after submission of the application at the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC).
Applicants will have to resubmit their passports to IVAC seven days before the tentative visa issuance date to be informed them, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
Also, to minimise the waiting time at IVAC, visa applicants, while applying for visa online, will now have the option to pre-select a specific time slot for physically submitting their passports and visa applications at the IVAC.