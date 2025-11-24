Bhutanese PM leaves Dhaka for Thimphu
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay left here for Thimphu this morning after concluding his two-day state visit to Bangladesh.
Foreign Adviser M. Touhid Hossain saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as the flight carrying the Bhutanese Prime Minister departed around 8:30 am, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam were also present at the airport on the occasion.
Before his departure, the Bhutanese Prime Minister was accorded a static guard of honour in line with state protocol.
During his stay in Bangladesh, the two countries signed two Memoranda of Understanding — one on healthcare services and another on internet connectivity.
The Bhutanese Prime Minister also attended a series of events, including bilateral talks with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
His schedule also included meetings with advisers, key government officials and political leaders.