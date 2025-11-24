Bhutanese PM leaves Dhaka for Thimphu

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay left here for Thimphu this morning after concluding his two-day state visit to Bangladesh.

Foreign Adviser M. Touhid Hossain saw him off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as the flight carrying the Bhutanese Prime Minister departed around 8:30 am, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam were also present at the airport on the occasion.