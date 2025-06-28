Customs ‘shutdown’ puts Chattogram port on verge of stalemate

Import and export operations at Chattogram port have begun to come to a standstill on the first day of the customs officials and employees’ ‘shutdown’ programme. The unloading of goods at the port has nearly come to a halt since the programme began at 6:00am today, Saturday. The customs clearance of imported and exported goods has also come to a standstill.

All procedures from customs clearance to the release of goods through Chattogram Port require approval from customs. Without this approval, none of these operations can proceed. As a result, when customs operations are suspended, port activities also come to a halt.