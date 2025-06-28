Customs ‘shutdown’ puts Chattogram port on verge of stalemate
Import and export operations at Chattogram port have begun to come to a standstill on the first day of the customs officials and employees’ ‘shutdown’ programme. The unloading of goods at the port has nearly come to a halt since the programme began at 6:00am today, Saturday. The customs clearance of imported and exported goods has also come to a standstill.
All procedures from customs clearance to the release of goods through Chattogram Port require approval from customs. Without this approval, none of these operations can proceed. As a result, when customs operations are suspended, port activities also come to a halt.
Speaking regarding this, Azmeer Hossain Chowdhury, head of operations and logistics at Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, “The containers which secured customs clearance prior to the protest, are being unloaded now. However, it is not possible to export without export customs clearance. At the same time containers cannot be loaded or unloaded on ships which are yet to get the registration.”
A non-stop shutdown programme has begun today at customs and tax offices across the country demanding revenue sector reforms based on the participation of all parties and the removal of the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR). The impact has been severe at the Port of Chattogram, in particular, as a major portion of export and import products is cleared through this port.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shipping Agents Association director Khairul Alam said, “This protest will lead to a massive crisis in export and import. Total shutdown at customs will result in a stalemate at the port entirely.”