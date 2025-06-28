‘March to NBR’ begins, law enforcement on alert
The protesting officials and employees have started the 'March to NBR' programme on Saturday, demanding reform of the revenue sector based on the participation of all stakeholders and the removal of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman.
Officials from different parts of the country, including officials from the NBR's Dhaka office, have gathered in front of the NBR building in the capital since morning.
In the wake of the situation, members of law enforcement agencies, including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Bangladesh Coast Guard sealed off the main gate and took position inside the NBR premises. Water cannons and riot vehicles have been kept ready in front of the NBR headquarters as a precaution.
Protesters allege the NBR chairman is resorting to falsehoods instead of resolving the issue. In protest, a continuous shutdown programme has also begun today at customs and tax offices across the country.
A protesting NBR official told Prothom Alo that the law enforcements were not allowing anyone to enter or leave the premises.
The meeting was held last Thursday. The government also gave directives from the meeting to the officials to call off the complete shutdown and March to NBR programmes announced by the NBR Reform Unity in the greater interest of the country, including trade and export. However, the NBR officials and employees are holding their March to NBR programme ignoring the government directives.
Earlier, the leaders of NBR Reform Council announced the March to NBR programme from a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Addressing the press conference, NBR Reform Council president Hasan Muhammad Tarek Riqabdar said, “At this moment, there is no other way than removing the NBR chairman to initiate the reform initiative. We support NBR reforms, but it must be based on the consensus of all stakeholders. Orders for oppressive transfers must be revoked.”
On 12 May, the government, through an ordinance, dissolved the NBR and Internal Resource Division (ERD) and introduced new divisions under the names Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Division. The NBR officials have been holding various programmes in protest of the move since then. The demonstrations are being held under the banner of NBR Reform Unity Council.