‘March to NBR’ begins, law enforcement on alert

In the wake of the situation, members of law enforcement agencies, including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Bangladesh Coast Guard sealed off the main gate and took position inside the NBR premises. Water cannons and riot vehicles have been kept ready in front of the NBR headquarters as a precaution.

Protesters allege the NBR chairman is resorting to falsehoods instead of resolving the issue. In protest, a continuous shutdown programme has also begun today at customs and tax offices across the country.

A protesting NBR official told Prothom Alo that the law enforcements were not allowing anyone to enter or leave the premises.