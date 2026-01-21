13th parliamentary elections: Nearly 2,000 candidates in the race

Nearly 2,000 candidates will contest the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election across 298 constituencies. Of them, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has candidates in 285 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami has candidates in 243 constituencies.

This picture has emerged from an analysis of information collected by Prothom Alo correspondents from the offices of the respective returning officers.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidacy expired 5:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday. According to a preliminary estimate by the election commission (EC), a total of 1,967 candidates remain in 298 constituencies.

However, as of last night, when this report was being prepared, the EC had not yet provided a party-wise breakdown of candidates.

Voting will be held on 12 February in all 300 parliamentary constituencies. A referendum will also be held on the same day. According to a revised schedule for Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 constituencies, the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy there is 26 January.