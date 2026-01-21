13th parliamentary elections: Nearly 2,000 candidates in the race
Nearly 2,000 candidates will contest the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election across 298 constituencies. Of them, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has candidates in 285 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami has candidates in 243 constituencies.
This picture has emerged from an analysis of information collected by Prothom Alo correspondents from the offices of the respective returning officers.
The deadline for withdrawal of candidacy expired 5:00 pm yesterday, Tuesday. According to a preliminary estimate by the election commission (EC), a total of 1,967 candidates remain in 298 constituencies.
However, as of last night, when this report was being prepared, the EC had not yet provided a party-wise breakdown of candidates.
Voting will be held on 12 February in all 300 parliamentary constituencies. A referendum will also be held on the same day. According to a revised schedule for Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 constituencies, the deadline for withdrawal of candidacy there is 26 January.
Forecasts from various opinion polls suggest that the main contest in this election will be between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. The BNP has reached seat-sharing arrangements with its allies from the joint movement.
In constituencies where there is no BNP candidate with the sheaf of paddy symbol, allied parties’ candidates have been fielded based on this understanding. At the same time, in many constituencies, BNP leaders who did not receive party nominations are contesting as independent candidates.
On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami, along with nine other parties, has formed an electoral alliance. In constituencies where Jamaat-e-Islami does not have a party candidate, candidates from allied parties are contesting. However, in several constituencies, more than one allied party candidate is in the race.
To contest the election, a total of 2,569 nomination papers were submitted, including those of 478 independent candidates. Of those, 723 candidates were rejected during scrutiny by returning officers. Among them, 431 candidates later had their candidacy restored by the election commission. Another 305 candidates withdrew their nominations. Overall, it is learned that nearly 2,000 candidates will be in the final contest.
According to the announced schedule, returning officers will allocate election symbols to the contesting candidates today, Wednesday. Election campaigning will begin tomorrow, Thursday.
The last three elections held under Awami League governments were all controversial. In the face of a mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina’s government fell on 5 August 2024. On 8 August, an interim government led by professor Muhammad Yunus took oath. About one and a half years after assuming office, the interim government is now overseeing the national parliamentary election.
To contest a national parliamentary election using a party symbol, a political party must be registered with the election commission. At present, 60 political parties are registered. Among them, the registration of the Awami League, whose political activities have been banned, has been suspended. As a result, the party is not eligible to participate in this election.
In addition, eight registered parties have not fielded any candidates in the election. These parties are: Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Bangladesh National Awami Party, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Tariqat Federation, Trinamool BNP, and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).
The BNP has reached seat-sharing arrangements with its joint-movement allies for the election. According to party sources, the BNP has allocated two seats to Gono Odhikar Parishad, five seats to two factions of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, and one seat each to eight other parties.
Some candidates from these parties have joined the BNP and are contesting the election using the sheaf of paddy symbol.
To contest the 13th parliamentary election, Jamaat-e-Islami submitted nomination papers for 276 candidates. Jamaat and nine other parties have formed an electoral alliance, and seat adjustments have been made in several constituencies. After the withdrawal phase, candidates with the daripalla (scale) symbol remain in 243 constituencies.
Within this alliance, the National Citizen Party (NCP) had submitted nomination papers for 44 candidates; ultimately, 30 of its candidates are contesting the election, according to party sources.
In addition, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis will contest in 29 constituencies, Khelafat Majlis in 19, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in seven, AB Party in five, Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party in three, and Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) in two constituencies independently.
Number of candidates in previous elections
The 12th parliamentary election in 2024 was controversial due to a boycott by opposition parties. Known as the “dummy election,” 28 parties participated in that contest, at a time when 44 parties were registered with the EC. A total of 1,969 candidates contested the 12th parliamentary election, 1,533 party candidates and 436 independents.
Before that, all 39 registered parties participated in the 11th parliamentary election in 2018. That election was also controversial, with allegations that ballot boxes had been stuffed in favour of Awami League candidates at polling centers across the country on the night before voting.
The election came to be known politically as the “night vote.” In that election, 1,861 candidates contested in 299 constituencies.
The 2014 election was one-sided. That year, Awami League candidates were elected unopposed in 153 constituencies. Members of that parliament came to be known as “MPs without votes.” In the remaining 147 constituencies where voting took place, there were 390 candidates.
Earlier, the 9th parliamentary election in 2008 was held under a military-backed caretaker government, with all 38 registered parties participating. A total of 1,567 candidates contested that election.
Before the 9th general election, there was no system of registering political parties. Among earlier elections, 75 parties participated in the 5th parliamentary election in 1991, with a total of 2,787 candidates, including 424 independents.
In the 7th parliamentary election in 1996, 81 parties participated, with a total of 2,574 candidates including independents. In the 8th parliamentary election in 2001, 54 parties contested, with a total of 1,939 candidates including independents.