We give importance to longstanding relations with Bangladesh: Pranay Verma
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Sunday said his country values the longstanding relations with Bangladesh.
“We see our longstanding relationship with Bangladesh with great importance,” he said while addressing a reception programme marking India’s 76th Republic Day.
The event was hosted by the High Commission of India.
Pranay Verma further said they wish for the success of the people of Bangladesh in the future.
The Indian high commissioner also reiterated his country’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.
Interim government’s planning and education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud spoke as the chief guest at the reception
'Bangladesh expects its tie with India on fairness'
News agency BSS adds: planning and education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud has said Dhaka wants to maintain strong ties with its closest neighbour India but it needs to be based on “fairness and equity”.
“Bangladesh expects these relations to be based on fairness and equity,” he said.
Mahmud made these remarks on Saturday evening while speaking as the chief guest at a reception hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, marking the 76th Republic Day of India.
The adviser highlighted the longstanding collaboration between Bangladesh and India in various fields and expressed Bangladesh’s dedication to further strengthening ties based on mutual respect and an understanding of each other’s perspectives, concerns, and priorities.
Mahmud emphasised the importance of adopting a people-centric approach in bilateral relations to ensure the welfare of the people of both countries. “I am confident that our relationship will continue to strengthen based on goodwill, mutual trust and respect.”
The adviser has reiterated the interim government’s commitment to fostering an “inclusive and pluralistic democracy” and creating an environment for “free, fair and participatory” elections that align with the aspirations of the country’s people.
The adviser described the Bangladesh-India relationship as multifaceted, rooted in shared history, geographical proximity, cultural affinity, and people-to-people connections.
Recalling India’s critical support during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971, he said the people of Bangladesh fondly remember the role played by the Indian government and its citizens during that historic period.
Wahiduddin Mahmud stressed the need for fostering strong ties with neighbouring countries, including India.
On the topic of people-centric relations, he shared personal insights about his collaborations with Indian academics, both in India and abroad.
“Some of my closest friends are Indian academics. I can say with confidence that these close ties, many of us have in academia in India and Bangladesh, will continue to contribute to the mutual goodwill and understanding between our two countries,” he said.
The event was attended by political leaders, envoys of different countries, diplomats, prominent personifies, business leaders, newspersons and civil society members.