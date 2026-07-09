Govt promotes 172 deputy secretaries to joint secretaries

The government has promoted 172 deputy secretaries to the rank of joint secretary in a major reshuffle of the civil administration, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday.

The promotion marks the first large-scale elevation of officials since the new government assumed office.

Officials from the 25th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) administration cadre have also been promoted to the rank of joint secretary for the first time under the latest move.

Several deputy commissioners are among those who received the promotion, the notification said.