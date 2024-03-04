Govt agencies face no punishment in fire incidents

In most of the big fire incidents in the capital, it was found that government agencies had negligence and there was a lacking in monitoring system.

Similar pictures have been noticed from the Nimtali fire in Old Dhaka in 2010 to the Bailey Road fire incident.

However, punitive action have not been taken against the government agencies in connection with these incidents.

The picture of similar negligence has come to light after the deaths of 46 people in the fire at the eight-storey Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road.

According to the statement of case filed by the police, the restaurants were being run illegally by 'managing' shop inspectors of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

Building owning entities, owners of the restaurants and building caretaker have been made accused in the case filed by the police. But none of the government agencies or officials have been accused.

Analysing at least nine big fire and explosion incidents in the capital in the last five years, it is found that after the incidents, the government agency officials, who are in charge of monitoring, are trying to pass their liabilities to other agencies.