BNP, allies under pressure from rebel candidates in 46 constituencies

Ahead of the parliamentary election, leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have defied party decisions to contest as independent—or “rebel”—candidates in at least 79 constituencies.

Among them, rebel candidates are in a strong position in at least 46 seats, putting significant pressure on BNP’s Sheaf of Paddy candidates and those backed through electoral understanding.

Local party leaders, activists, and voters say that in many of these constituencies, rebel candidates have a realistic chance of winning. In others, vote splitting within BNP is increasing the prospects of Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaat-backed candidates.

Voting will be held on 12 February in all 300 parliamentary constituencies. BNP has fielded party candidates under its electoral symbol in 291 seats.