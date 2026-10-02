bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi dies
Toufique Imrose Khalidi, editor-in-chief of online news outlet bdnews24.com, has died. He was 59.
He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in London on Friday.
According to a report published by bdnews24, Toufique Imrose Khalidi was taken to a London hospital on Thursday night after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
Physicians pronounced him dead at 2:23 pm local time on Friday.
Family said Toufique Imrose Khalidi was in London on a personal trip. He suddenly fell ill there.
Toufique Imrose Khalidi studied in the Department of English at the University of Dhaka and worked as a journalist at The Daily Star and the BBC. He took charge of bdnews24.com in 2006. He had served as the news outlet’s editor-in-chief since then.
The date for bringing his body back to the country has not yet been decided. The family will announce the place and time of his janaza and burial once they are finalised.
News agency BSS adds: President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed profound grief and shock at the death of Toufique Imrose Khalidi.
In a message of condolence, the President prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family.
The President said that Toufique Imrose Khalidi was a pioneer in the development of online and digital journalism in the country. With his death, the nation has lost an experienced, gracious and eminent media personality. His contributions to journalism and the media will be remembered for a long time.
Recalling his personal memories with Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the President said that his death was deeply painful for him. He was profoundly saddened and grieved by Khalidi’s passing.