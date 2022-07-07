WASA MD won’t be able to work virtually from the US

WASA board members and secretary general of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Deep Azad, told Prothom Alo that Tasqem A Khan had applied for permission to work virtually from America for two months. He was not given the permission. He will be on full leave for two months and will not be able to carry out any official duty virtually. He would have to hand over duties to someone else as acting managing director in his absence. As to whether he will receive his salary and allowance in this span of time, Deep Azad said, if he has leave due, he will get full salary and benefits.
WASA sources said that though Taqsem A Khan is on contractual appointment, he will receive all leave as per government service rules. According to the rules, he will get 20 days casual leave a year and one day per every 12 days as earned leave.
Several WASA officials said they had no idea if Tasqem A Khan had taken leave after his latest stint of taking over as MD in 2020. Last year for three months from 25 April till 24 July, he was in the US. He had taken permission to work virtually. He went to Spain and the Netherlands to attend two events on 16 and 21 May this year and then too he didn’t take leave but carried out his duties virtually.
Tasqem A Khan was made WASA MD in 2009. His family lives in the US. He goes to the US almost every year at a specific time to spend time with them.
According to sources in WASA, every time he goes abroad, Tasqem A Khan first issues an order to the effect that he will be attending office online and would ask someone to do the routine work on behalf of the MD. But he never made anyone acting MD. It will be a first in 12 years if anyone is made acting MD when he travels abroad this time.
Calls were made to Tasqem A Khan to clarify the matter, but he did not reply.