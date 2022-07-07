WASA MD won’t be able to work virtually from the US

WASA board members and secretary general of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Deep Azad, told Prothom Alo that Tasqem A Khan had applied for permission to work virtually from America for two months. He was not given the permission. He will be on full leave for two months and will not be able to carry out any official duty virtually. He would have to hand over duties to someone else as acting managing director in his absence. As to whether he will receive his salary and allowance in this span of time, Deep Azad said, if he has leave due, he will get full salary and benefits.

WASA sources said that though Taqsem A Khan is on contractual appointment, he will receive all leave as per government service rules. According to the rules, he will get 20 days casual leave a year and one day per every 12 days as earned leave.