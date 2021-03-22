Water tariff to increase again amid pandemic

Dhaka WASA has proposed to increase water tariff by five per cent, once again, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal will likely be approved at the next board meeting, slated for Tuesday.

According to the officials of WASA, if the decision to increase the price is approved at the meeting, then from next July, the residential users will have to pay Tk 15.18 per unit of water (100,00 litres) and commercial users Tk 42. The existing prices are Tk 14.46 and Tk 40 for domestic and commercial consumers respectively.

At the beginning of the pandemic in April last year, WASA increased the price of water for households by Tk 2.89 per unit. The price of water has surged for 13 times in 13 years since the Awami-League (AL) formed the government in 2009.

Although people have been raising their concerns for long over the quality of WASA’s water, the price will be increased for 14 times if the increased costs is approved at Tuesday’s meeting.

The discontent of consumers was also addressed in a research conducted by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in April last year. The research revealed more than one third of the consumers are dissatisfied with the service of Dhaka WASA.

Due to the poor quality of water, 93 per cent consumers treat water through various methods to make it drinkable. Among them, 91 per cent people drink boiled water.