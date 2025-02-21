RAJUK plots
Businessmen, lawyers, artistes, journos rewarded for allegiance to Hasina
• Land plots could be allotted for ‘remarkable contribution’ in government job, public service and similar sectors. • Many on the list of people who received land plots during Awami League regime are controversial choices. • During her term as the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina has allotted land plots even to her personal secretary and drivers of her office under remarkable contribution quota. • The committee formed by the court to review RAJUK’s land plots allotment has not started working yet.
The Awami League government, ousted in the face of July mass uprising has allotted valuable land plots to their ‘loyalists and flatterers’ also under Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK)’s Jhilmil residential project in Keraniganj area just like the Purbachal new town project in Dhaka. At least 206 land plots have been allotted in the Jhilmil project for ‘remarkable contribution’ in government job, public service and similar sectors.
Former vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University, M Abdus Sobhan is one of those receiving land plots in the name of remarkable contribution. He was allotted a land plot of three katha in Jhilmil residential project under reserved quota in 2013. He served as the vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University from 2009-2013 in the first term and from 2017-2021 in the second term.
Allegations of corruption and irregularities were raised against professor Sobhan during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University. On the last day of work in his tenure back in 2021, he illegally appointed 137 people to different positions defying the rules and ignoring directions from the education ministry. A huge controversy was created centering this at that time. Later, the education ministry published a notice declaring that recruitment ‘illegal’.
At least 206 land plots have been allotted in the Jhilmil project for ‘remarkable contribution’ in government job, public service and similar sectors. Many of them were close to the government and debatable.
Many of those ‘loyal and close’ to the ousted Awami League government have also received land plots, just like Abdus Sobhan. The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha is looking into the matter if anyone outside of those 206 under reserved quota, have been allotted land plots in the Jhilmil project during the 15 and a half years of Sheikh Hasina government’s regime.
The list of people receiving land plots under Jhilmil project in the name of remarkable contribution includes former members of parliament from Awami League and affiliated parties, politicians, judges, university teachers, artistes, writers, lawyers, government employees, expatriates, journalists, housewives, social workers and businessmen.
Some of them received plots with an area of three kathas, some five kathas. People concerned say that most of these plots have been allotted as a reward for loyalty and flattery. Only a few of the plots have been provided to deserving people.
RAJUK chairman Major General (retd) Siddikur Rahman told Prothom Alo on 1 February, RAJUK’s job is to carry out orders that come from the top. RAJUK allotted plots to those recommended by the last government. There may be some mistakes there. It can be investigated. In response to a question he said that the court has formed a three-member committee to review who have been provided the plots. And, the committee is looking into the matter.
The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha is looking into the matter if anyone outside of those 206 under reserved quota, have been allotted land plots in the Jhilmil project during the 15 and a half years of Sheikh Hasina government’s regime.
Prothom Alo published a report titled 'Hasina awarded 830 plots to loyalists and sycophants' on 20 January. It came up in that report at least 830 people have been allotted RAJUK plots in the name of remarkable contributions during the 15 and a half years regime of the last government.
Former MPs from the last three parliaments (ninth, tenth and eleventh) have been allotted the highest number of plots which consists at least 256 of them. Apart from them, at least 22 ministers, 12 state ministers and 39 secretaries have also been allotted land plots in the name of remarkable contribution.
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and five other members of her family each received plots of 10 katha, that amounted to a total land of 60 katha, in RAJUK’s Purbachal project. Apart from politicians and bureaucrats, 30 journalists, 30 artistes and cultural activists have also received plots there.
The list also includes names of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders with businessmen, contractors, judges, expatriates, lawyers, and university teachers among many others.
The list of plots allotted under the Jhilmil project for remarkable contributions shows that maximum number of land plots have been allotted in the businessman category. As many as 38 businessmen have received plots in Jhilmil project.
RAJUK allots land plots in two ways. One is through lottery and the other is according to section 13/A of the allotment of lands rules. The scope to allot plots for remarkable contribution was ensured under this section. The interim government has annulled the section.
There are 31 are government employees, 13 former members of parliament, 12 lawyers and 10 journalists among those who have received plots there. Plots under the Jhilmil project have also been allotted to the driver of prime minister’s office and the personal officers of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the name of remarkable contributions. Some have sold their plots.
RAJUK allots land plots in two ways. One is through lottery and the other is according to section 13/A of the allotment of lands rules. The scope to allot plots for remarkable contribution was ensured under this section. The interim government has annulled the section.
In 2009, during the Awami League government regime, a circular was published in the newspaper for allocating plots through lottery in the Purbachal, Jhilmil and Uttara residential projects. Many people applied accordingly and received plots there. However, RAJUK did not issue any circular to allot plots through lottery again after that. Apart from that, many others have also received plots under section 13/A.
This report by Prothom Alo is about the plots allotted under section 13/A. In other words about those who have been allotted plots in the name of remarkable contributions at the national level in government jobs, public services and similar sectors except for the lottery winners.
The reserved quota was created to facilitate a special class. The plots were allotted only to those who were loyal and flattering to the government.Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB
The list of those who have received plots through lottery in the past was not included in the report. The report published in Prothom Alo on 20 January was also about the plots allotted for remarkable contributions.
Executive director of the anti-corruption organisation Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Iftekharuzzaman had told Prothom Alo at that time that the reserved quota was created to facilitate a special class. The plots were allotted only to those who were loyal and flattering to the government.
After the Awami League government fell on 5 August in the face of July mass uprising, the interim government took charge on 8 August under the leadership of professor Muhammad Yunus. The new government ordered to make a list of plots allotted for remarkable contributions. RAJUK sources say that plots were allotted in the same way during the BNP government’s regime as well.
Former parliament members
The Jhilmil residential project is located in Keraniganj on the banks of Buriganga river. This project, established on an area of 911 acres of land, is consisted of 1,740 plots. Among former parliament members, Abbas Ali Mondal, Mohammad Jamal Hossain, Kabirul Haque Mukti, Joynal Hazari (late), Ashrafun Nesa, Afzal Hossain, Golam Sarwar Hiru, Md Manirul Islam, Umme Razia Kajal, Happy Baral, Tipu Sultan, Aparajita Haque and Lutfun Nesa have received plots in the remarkable contribution category.
As many as 38 businessmen have received plots in Jhilmil project. There are 31 are government employees, 13 former members of parliament, 12 lawyers and 10 journalists among those who have received plots there.
Lawyers
The list of lawyers includes Arif Ahmed Dulal, Kazi Shafiul Alam, Md Zakir Hossain, Gazi Md Shah Alam, Md Forkan Miah, Md Shahabuddin Miah, Abdur Rahman Howlader, Md Ali Akbar, Md Akhtar Hossain, Md Jamal Uddin, ABM Mahbubur Rahman, and Murad Reza (former additional attorney general).
Government employees
Among the government employees who received the plots, there are Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Habibur Rahman Habib, Sunil Chandra Dey, Shahadat Hossain, M Saidur Rahman, Shahidul Haque Jibon, Taposh Ahmed, Md Mosharraf Hossain, Md Iftekhar Bin Aziz, Md Abul Bashar, Zinat Hamid, Shamima Sultana, Mohammad Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, Md Mahfuz Ur Rahman, Shyamoli Nabi, Md Shahadat Hossain, Tandra Sikder, Md Mamun Or Rashid, Md Jamal Ullah, Sara Ara Mahmud, Selim Mahmud, Dulal Krishna Saha, Md Akhter Uz Zaman, Habibul Aziz, Sayeedul Haque, Md Imrul Chowdhury, and others.
Some of the government employees who received plots were employed in the prime minister’s office and drivers at the time. The drivers and personal assistants of the then prime minister were allotted plots jointly. There are the names of Shahidul Haque Jibon, Md Saiful Islam Gong (three katha of land were allotted jointly to both of them), Md Mizanur Rahman Gong, Md Nurul Islam Liton Gong, Md Matiur Rahman Gong, Md Mahbub Hossain Gong, Md Borhan Uddin Gong, Lahut Mia Gong, Md Abdur Rahman Sheikh Gong, Md Nurul Alam, Nur Nabi and Md Shaheen among them.
The Jhilmil residential project is located in Keraniganj on the banks of Buriganga river. This project, established on an area of 911 acres of land, is consisted of 1,740 plots.
Businesspersons
The list of businessmen receiving plots in the name of remarkable contribution includes the names of Md Hasanuzzaman, Humayun Kabir, Md Selim Ullah, Munir Chowdhury, Md Mahmudul Haque, Abdul Latif Mollah, Lovely Sultana, Abdul Wahid, Parul Akhter, Md Baser Uddin, Md Faruk Ahmed, Md Iqbal Hossain, Md HM Selim, Abdur Rashed, Md Jahangir Hossain, Jasim Mahmud, Abu Bakar Siddique, Md Nur Alam, Md Manjurul Alam, Md Anwar Hossain, Khan Moinul Islam, Md Rasedul Mahmud, Md Saidul Islam, Mridha Mohammad Shahjahan Islam, Kawsar Uzzaman, KBM Mofizur Rahman, Rumesha Begum, Md Ilias Hossain, Md Liaqat Ali, Md Monir Hossain, Anwar Hossain, Shamsun Nahar, Golam Mohammad Mahmud Mia, Mahmud Salahuddin, Seema Rahman, Moinul Hossain, Roman Mia and Md Abul Kaiser.
Journalists and others
The last Awami League government has provided land plots to journalist couple Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa, Sohel Haider Chowdhury, Yasin Kabir, Mahbubur Rahman Tipu, Arup Kumar Dutta, Moshi Shraban, Afzal Hossain, Aini Elias and Shanto Mistry showing remarkable contribution. Apart from them, names of eight other journalists have been found, who received plots in Purbachal project for remarkable contribution. The names are- Mithila Farzana, Abdullah Al Farooq (late), Masuda Bhatti, Harunur Rashid, Kartik Chatterjee, Nurul Amin, Shawkat Jamil Khan and Dulal Krishna Acharya.
We have asked the government for a place to sit, staff and allowance. But so far we have not received anything from the government. We have informed the matter to the attorney general as well. Let’s see what happens next.Retired High Court Justice Miftah Uddin Chowdhury, head of allotment review committee
The list of people receiving plots in the name of remarkable contribution also includes the names of Awami League advisory council member Mukul Bose, former vice-chancellor of Islamic University Sheikh Abdus Salam, former chief executive officer of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, former upazila chairman ABM Golam Kabir, British citizen Jalal Uddin, actor SM Shahriar Nazim Joy, Chandan Sinha, fashion designer Mantasa Ahmed, youth and sports secretary of Khulna city Awami League Sheikh Faruk Hasan Hitlu among others.
Former vice-chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salam told Prothom on 17 February that he’s a teacher. He received national sports award in 2015 and he didn’t own any land plot in Dhaka. So, it was logical to allot him a plot for these reasons.
Back in 2023, allegations of corruption regarding recruitment at the Islamic University were raised against Sheikh Abdus Salam. Some phone records were also leaked at that time. He had then claimed that the audio records were not authentic. However, the meeting of the recruitment board was suspended later. Later, it came up in an investigation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that Sheikh Abdus Salam had spent university funds on hiring three security guards to look after his land plot in Jhilmil residential project.
Committee yet to start work
The committee formed by the court to review the plots allotted by RAJUK has not started working yet. The High Court formed this committee on 24 October last year. Head of that committee, retired High Court Justice Miftah Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on 17 February, “We have asked the government for a place to sit, staff and allowance. But so far we have not received anything from the government. We have informed the matter to the attorney general as well. Let’s see what happens next.”