WB to provide Tk 2.55b as food aid to Rohingyas: State Minister

The World Bank will provide a grant of Tk 2.55 billion (255 crore) for food aid to the forcibly displaced Rohingya community from Myanmar staying at Teknaf and Ukhia in Cox's Bazar, said state minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman on Sunday.

The state minister told reporters after the signing ceremony of an agreement between the disaster management and relief ministry and the World Food Program (WFP) at the ministry, reports UNB.