Project launched to build inclusive skill system for women

The Ministry of Education and the International Labour Organization (ILO), Bangladesh on Sunday jointly launched a new project titled ‘Promoting Gender Responsive Enterprise Development and TVET Systems (ProGRESS)’ aimed at building a foundation for inclusive skill system for women, reports BSS.

Education minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the project at an event at a city hotel to strengthen the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and enterprise development systems, aiming to make these more inclusive and accessible for women by working on policies, systems, and operational levels, said a press release.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and Technical and Madrasah Education Division (TMED) of the Ministry of Education will implement the project with technical assistance from the ILO while the government of Canada is funding the project as a partner.