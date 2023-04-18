41 buildings of 25 organistions are vulnerable to earthquake

Every day hundreds of people go to ‘A’ block building of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). The building also houses many shops on the ground floor.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) has asked BSMMU authorities to demolish the building as it is at high risk in case of any earthquake.

However, neither RAJUK nor the building authorities are taking any steps in this regard.

Not only this building, RAJUK has identified 41 more such buildings in and around Dhaka city which are highly risky. Only one of these buildings has been demolished but the other buildings still stand tall.

RAJUK sources said it conducted ‘Rapid Visual Assessment’ of a total of 3,252 buildings of government, semi-government and autonomous organisations under its urban resilience project in the capital and adjacent areas.

Later a ‘Preliminary Engineering Assessment (PEA)’ was conducted on 579 of the buildings identified as comparatively vulnerable. PEA marked 42 buildings as very risky and in need of demolition.

Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, professor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was the chairman of the technical committee of the project.

He told Prothom Alo that 42 buildings are very risky as per earthquake related map of National Building Code. As per international standard, if retrofitting cost of an old building is estimated to exceed 40 per cent cost of constructing a new building, then the building is recommended to be demolished.

This was the case for these 42 buildings. However, concerned authorities can preserve buildings with historical values through retrofitting.