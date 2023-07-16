President Shahabuddin takes oath as chief scout

“All the members of Bangladesh Scouts should get modern trainings, including those in information technology (IT), so that they can take effective steps at the time of any need of the country and the nation,” he told the function.

The Head of the State also urged the scouts to play roles in keeping the country free from corruption, militancy, communalism and drug abuse.

The president, also the chief scout, was administered the scout-oath and awarded a distinctive scouts badge by Chief National Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque Khan.