Depression: Launch, sea-truck services resume on 10 routes in Bhola

Launch and sea-truck services on 10 river routes, including Bhola-Lakshmipur, resumed in the morning today, Sunday after the authorities concerned withdrew the local cautionary signal No-3 at maritime ports.

Mohammad Jasim Uddin, transport inspector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Bhola river port, said they allowed the movement of the launch and sea-truck when the weather improved and water levels in the Meghna River started lowering.