Rain likely throughout the day as depression nears Dhaka

It will become low pressure today. That is, its strength will decrease a lot today. However, it will cause rain throughout the day today. Besides, it may rain in different parts of the country tomorrow, Saturday as well.

The BMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in at least five divisions of the country as an impact of this low pressure today.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said the well-marked low over Northwest Bay and adjoining area intensified into a depression first then into a deep depression yesterday over the same area. a. It now lies over Satkhira and adjoining areas as a land deep depression. It may move nearly north/north-eastwards direction further and weaken gradually.