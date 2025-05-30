Rain likely throughout the day as depression nears Dhaka
The deep depression that had formed over the Bay of Bengal has now turned into a land depression and is currently located over Dhaka and its surrounding areas.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) provided this update around 8:30 am Friday. Sources say the deep depression has turned into a land depression.
It will become low pressure today. That is, its strength will decrease a lot today. However, it will cause rain throughout the day today. Besides, it may rain in different parts of the country tomorrow, Saturday as well.
The BMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in at least five divisions of the country as an impact of this low pressure today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said the well-marked low over Northwest Bay and adjoining area intensified into a depression first then into a deep depression yesterday over the same area. a. It now lies over Satkhira and adjoining areas as a land deep depression. It may move nearly north/north-eastwards direction further and weaken gradually.
Meanwhile, ferry services were suspended in various parts of the country yesterday amid heavy rains due to the impacts of the depression. There are reports of waterlogging in various cities of the country, including the capital, due to the heavy rains.
The BMD recorded 168 millimeters of rain in the Mai area of Noakhali yesterday. Dhaka recorded 86 milimetres of rain Thursday.