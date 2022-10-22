'Our strike is over, so we have brought out our vehicles again'

After almost 21 hours, ferryboats began crossing Rupsha river in Khulna from 5:00 in the afternoon on Saturday. After 36 hours, buses of all routes began operating from the central bus terminal in Bagerhat. Passenger buses also started out from the Rupsha bus stand to Mongla in Bagerhat and other destinations.

Labour leaders claimed that they had ended their 'strike' and began ferry operations in consideration of the passengers' sufferings and also after receiving assurances from the administration. However, the bus drivers and assistances at the Rupsha bus stand had a different narrative. Some of them, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, "Our 'hartal' is over. The leaders told us and that is why we have resumed our service."